9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

A person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

In the day’s only fatal attack, a man was shot to death while driving in Lawndale on the West Side Wednesday morning.

The man, 32, was shot in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue about 12:45 a.m., Chicago police said. He crashed his car at Roosevelt Road and Keeler Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His name has not yet been released.

In nonfatal shootings, four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a restaurant in the West Loop early Wednesday.

The group was standing outside Alhambra Palace in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street when a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire about 12:45 a.m., police said. The Jeep fled east on Randolph Street.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said. A woman, believed to be in her early twenties, was also struck in the knee and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. Another 30-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Wednesday afternoon, a 20-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:30 p.m., the man was in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he heard shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was sitting in his vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue when a dark-colored SUV drove up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in both arms and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

At least two others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.