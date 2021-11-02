 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed, 4 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

The day’s fatal attacks happened in Austin and Canaryville.

Ten people were shot Aug. 31, 2021, in Chicago.
Two people were killed, and four others were wounded in shootings Nov. 1, 2021, in Chicago.
Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a 49-year-old man who was found fatally shot in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of North Long Avenue, and found the man lying on the sidewalk, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Hours prior, a man was found shot to death in Canaryville on the South Side. About 7 p.m. the man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said. The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. He also has not yet been identified.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Six people were killed, and twenty-two others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

