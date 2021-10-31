4 killed, 2 teens among 16 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening

Four people were killed and two teens were among 16 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening.

Two men were fatally shot Saturday morning in Avondale on the Northwest Side. About 12:05 a.m., Chicago police found two men, 28 and 26, shot in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and the 26-year-old was found shot in the torso shortly after, police said. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they died, police said. They haven’t been identified yet.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot in Austin on the West Side. About 4:15 p.m., the 26-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue, when he was stuck by gunfire, police said. He was struck in the neck and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A man was found shot and killed Sunday morning in Ukrainian Village on the Northwest Side. About 12:55 a.m., a man believed to be 30 years old was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, a teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. About 3:45 p.m., the 15-year-old was near an alley in the 7900 block of South Justine Street, when he was shot in the chest, police said. The teen was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in serious condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while waiting for a friend Friday night in the Near West Side. The teen was standing outside waiting for a friend about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Western Avenue when someone in the back seat of a black Kia fired shots, police said. He was struck in the thigh and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

At least 14 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Three people were killed and 26 others wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.