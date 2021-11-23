Teen boy charged with fatal shooting in West Elsdon: police

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a fatal shooting in September in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was charged with first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

About 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, Azul De La Garza was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, police said. She was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The boy was taken into custody about noon Monday, in the 4900 block of South Keeler Avenue, after being identified by police as the person who allegedly fired the shots, police said.