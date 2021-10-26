Chicago police have released video of three suspects in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in a parked car on the Southwest Side last month.

Azul De La Garza was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood, according to police.

De La Garza had spent the day with their mother and had just bought a Halloween costume, sister Isabel De La Garza said.

Azul De La Garza had recently graduated from Solorio Academy and had won second place in a state wrestling tournament, the father said. De La Garza had a scholarship to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago this fall.

In the video released by police, three people are seen walking down a sidewalk. A community alert describes the three:

Hispanic male, 16 to 20 years old, 5-foot to 5-foot-6 inches tall, wearing a black tank top, black pants and white shoes.

Black male, 16 to 20 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, wearing a red hoodie with a black stripe, black pants and black shoes.

Hispanic male, 16 to 23 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 inches tall, wearing a black, white and blue puffy jacket, light-colored jeans, red and black gym shoes and a full white head mask with black design.

Anyone with information can all Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8380.