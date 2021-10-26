 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Police release video of three suspects in killing of 18-year-old on Southwest Side

Azul De La Garza was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue on Sept. 25 when someone approached and fired.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago police have released video of three suspects in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in a parked car on the Southwest Side last month.

Azul De La Garza was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood, according to police.

De La Garza had spent the day with their mother and had just bought a Halloween costume, sister Isabel De La Garza said.

Azul De La Garza had recently graduated from Solorio Academy and had won second place in a state wrestling tournament, the father said. De La Garza had a scholarship to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago this fall.

Suspects in Azul De La Garza murder
Police say these three people are wanted in the murder of Azul De La Garza on Sept. 25, 2021.
Chicago police

In the video released by police, three people are seen walking down a sidewalk. A community alert describes the three:

  • Hispanic male, 16 to 20 years old, 5-foot to 5-foot-6 inches tall, wearing a black tank top, black pants and white shoes.
  • Black male, 16 to 20 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, wearing a red hoodie with a black stripe, black pants and black shoes.
  • Hispanic male, 16 to 23 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 inches tall, wearing a black, white and blue puffy jacket, light-colored jeans, red and black gym shoes and a full white head mask with black design.

Anyone with information can all Area 1 detectives at (312) 747-8380.

