1 killed, 13 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed, and thirteen others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a gunman who was killed, and another man who was critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., a 34-year-old gunman was fatally shot and another man, 24, critically injured inside a commercial business in the 300 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said. The gunman was shot in his neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. His name hasn’t been released yet. The 24-year-old was shot multiple times in his body, and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in critical condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a teen was shot and wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The 17-year-old was leaving a residence in the 12400 block of South Perry Avenue about 6:20 p.m. when three people exited a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire, striking him in the lower chest, police said. He was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Hours prior, a man was wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The man was shot around 11:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 84th Street, according to the Illinois State Police. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago fire officials said. State police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Ten others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and fifteen others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.