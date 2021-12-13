 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 shot at West Elsdon Jewel-Osco parking lot

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police investigate the scene where two people were shot outside of a Jewel-Osco Dec. 13, 2021, in West Elsdon.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were shot at a Jewel-Osco parking lot in West Elsdon on the Southwest Side Monday afternoon.

A 54-year-old man was leaving the store about 5:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Pulaski road when he got into a fight with a male in the parking lot, Chicago police said.

The 54-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the male in the head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

The man suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said, adding that he has a valid concealed-carry license.

Area One detectives are investigating.

