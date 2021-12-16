5 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Wednesday

A person was killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man was shot to death after an SUV crashed into his car in South Shore around 10:30 p.m. He was traveling in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street when the red SUV struck him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck by the gunfire and ran off. He was later found behind a house nearby, consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was shot in an alley in Douglas Park on the West Side around 7 p.m. The man, 27, was in an alley in the 1800 block of South Fairfield Avenue when someone in a car fired at him, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 16-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Kenwood on the South Side around 11:40 p.m. The teen was standing outside in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck twice in the arm and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At least two others were wounded in the city Wednesday.

Seven people were shot, four fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.