 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

5 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Wednesday

A 25-year-old man was shot to death after an SUV crashed into his car in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Five people were shot, one fatally, December 15, 2021 in Chicago.
Five people were shot, one fatally, December 15, 2021 in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed and four others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A 25-year-old man was shot to death after an SUV crashed into his car in South Shore around 10:30 p.m. He was traveling in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street when the red SUV struck him and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was struck by the gunfire and ran off. He was later found behind a house nearby, consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • A man was shot in an alley in Douglas Park on the West Side around 7 p.m. The man, 27, was in an alley in the 1800 block of South Fairfield Avenue when someone in a car fired at him, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
  • A 16-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Kenwood on the South Side around 11:40 p.m. The teen was standing outside in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck twice in the arm and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At least two others were wounded in the city Wednesday.

Seven people were shot, four fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Two robbers hit Mag Mile stores and tase a security guard, one arrest made

The pair robbed two stores on Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Family keeps putting down my weight, even after I lost it

Relatives know it’s offensive but persist in bringing up how their loved one used to look, 70 pounds ago.

By Abigail Van Buren

Media histrionics vs. reality

We have seen this movie before: an allegedly even-handed establishment press succumbing to feverish gang coverage of stories that never add up.

By Gene Lyons

‘The Lost Daughter’: Maggie Gyllenhaal directs chilling psychological drama set at a beach getaway

The demands of motherhood are at the center of the increasingly creepy story.

By Richard Roeper

4 people, including a firefighter, seriously injured in Belmont Central apartment fire

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire in the basement apartment in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire

16-year-old boy shot in Kenwood

The teen was standing outside in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire