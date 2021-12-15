 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4 killed, 3 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

The fatal attacks happened on the South and West Sides.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot dead Nov. 10, 2021, in East Garfield Park.
Four people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Dec. 14, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

Five people were killed, and two others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A man was found fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The man, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to his chest about 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 120th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
  • A man was shot to death in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 21, was near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Madison Street about 5:10 p.m. when he was struck multiple times in his body by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  • A person was fatally shot at a Marathon gas station in Austin on the West Side. About 4:30 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died to his injuries.
  • A man was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side. The man, 26, was near the sidewalk in the 1900 block of West 79th Street about 3:15 p.m. when he was shot in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.
  • An 18-year-old was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast on the Near North Side. About 7:35 p.m., the man was inside a car going north in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled up alongside and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

Two others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and four others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.

