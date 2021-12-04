 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 killed, 11 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

The fatal attacks occurred in South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Sept. 9, 2020, in Burnside.
Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

  • About 8:20 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
  • About five minutes later, a man was fatally shot by an acquaintance during an argument outside a home in West Chatham, officials said. The 44-year-old was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, police said. The acquaintance then shot the man multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • In nonfatal attacks, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon on the South Side. Two men were on the sidewalk about 12:42 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when two people approached and fired shots, police said. One man was struck in the back while the other was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition., police said. A third man who was in the area suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and took himself to the same hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
  • Two people were shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The two were taken to hospitals and expected to survive, state police said.
  • A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening just blocks from the Mag Mile. About 6:50 p.m., the 31-year-old was inside a vehicle in the first block of East Huron Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the legs and brought himself to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

Five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man fatally shot during argument outside West Chatham home

A male acquaintance shot the 44-year-old man during an argument in the first block of West 78th Place, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Illinois routs Rutgers in Big Ten opener

Illinois cruised to an 86-51 victory over Rutgers on Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign.

By Sun-Times wires

Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook

Scores, highlights and thoughts on Friday’s top games.

By Michael O'Brien

Russia planning Ukraine military offensive, US intelligence officials say

U.S. officials and former U.S. diplomats say while Putin clearly is laying the groundwork for a possible invasion, Ukraine’s military is better armed and prepared today than in past years, and the sanctions threatened by the West would do serious damage to Russia’s economy.

By Associated Press

4 things to know from first week of Smollett trial

Prosecution witnesses said Smollett was the mastermind of a hoax attack in 2019. But the defense has lobbed a few bombshell accusations as they’ve tried to tear down testimony by Smollett’s alleged accomplices,

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm