2 killed, 11 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

About 8:20 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was shot in the head by someone in a hallway in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

About five minutes later, a man was fatally shot by an acquaintance during an argument outside a home in West Chatham, officials said. The 44-year-old was arguing with a male acquaintance on his porch about 8:25 p.m. in the first block of 78th Place, police said. The acquaintance then shot the man multiple times, striking him in the torso and head, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In nonfatal attacks, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield CTA Red Line stop Friday afternoon on the South Side. Two men were on the sidewalk about 12:42 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard when two people approached and fired shots, police said. One man was struck in the back while the other was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition., police said. A third man who was in the area suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and took himself to the same hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Two people were shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The two were taken to hospitals and expected to survive, state police said.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening just blocks from the Mag Mile. About 6:50 p.m., the 31-year-old was inside a vehicle in the first block of East Huron Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the legs and brought himself to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

Five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.