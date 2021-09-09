 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with murder in Labor Day weekend shooting in South Shore

Peter Jackson Jr. was one of six people killed in gun violence in Chicago over the holiday weekend. At least 61 others were wounded.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file

A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man over the Labor Day holiday weekend in the South Shore Neighborhood.

Daveon Houston, 19, was identified as the shooter who killed Peter Lee Jackson Jr. Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

Jackson, 20, was shot in his head in a car around 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, authorities said. He died at the scene.

Jackson was one of six people killed in gun violence in Chicago over the holiday weekend. At least 61 others were wounded.

Houston, who lives on the block where the shooting happened, was arrested Tuesday one block north of his address, police say. Officers allegedly recovered two weapons.

Houston faces a count of murder and two counts of unauthorized use of a weapon. He was expected to appear in court later Thursday.

Houston is at least the second person charged in shootings in Chicago over the holiday weekend.

A man was charged in a Saturday attack against a CTA bus driver in the Loop. Prosecutors said Dennis Green, 38, shot the driver in the jaw after he was told to leave the bus because it had reached the end of the line.

