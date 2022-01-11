 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 4 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago

A woman was fatally shot in Gresham.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Jan. 10, 2022, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

  • A woman was shot to death during an argument in Gresham on the South Side. The woman, between 30 to 40 years old, was walking about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 78th Street when she got into a verbal argument with a person, Chicago police said. During the argument, the person pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released. No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.
  • A teen was critically wounded in a shooting in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side. The 17-year-old was driving north in the 3700 block of South Ashland Avenue about 2 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Nine people were shot last weekend in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Grant Park Music Festival returns for full-on 2022 season

The 10-week series, June 15-Aug. 20, returns to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion with the Grant Park Orchestra under the leadership of artistic director and principal conductor Carlos Kalmar.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

CPS students to return to classrooms Wednesday after CTU suspends walkout

Teachers will report back to schools Tuesday after a week away.

By Nader Issa

Georgia wins first national title in 41 years, beating Alabama 33-18

The Bulldogs (14-1) hadn’t won a national title since freshman Herschel Walker led them there in 1980. If simply snapping the drought wasn’t good enough, doing it against No. 1 Alabama (13-2) had to make it feel even better.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

With all due respect, move over, ‘Mama Bear’

Virginia McCaskey, 99, has been a faithful guardian of her father’s legacy, but perhaps it’s time to step aside.

By Rick Telander

Woman fatally shot during argument in Gresham

The woman, between 30 to 40 years old, was walking about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 78th Street when she got into a verbal argument with the suspect.

By Sun-Times Wire