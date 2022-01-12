Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots person in Blue Island

An off-duty Chicago police officer shot someone early Wednesday in south suburban Blue Island, according to the agency that oversees the Chicago Police Department.

Few details were released about the shooting, which happened overnight in the 3000 block of West 127th Street, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement.

The officer shot at least one person, COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said. No one was killed in the shooting, he said.

A Chicago police spokesman said they would release information later.

Blue Island police didn’t reply to a request for comment.