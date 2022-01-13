 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with murdering 16-year-old boy last winter in Little Village

Santos Chavez faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of Alberto Flores on Feb. 21, 2021, according to Chicago police.

By David Struett
A Joliet man has been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy last year in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Santos Chavez, 27, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of Alberto Flores on Feb. 21, 2021, according to Chicago police.

Flores was shot in the chest about 5:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 30th Street, police said. He was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

Chavez was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in the 300 block of Oneida Street in Joliet, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

