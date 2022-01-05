 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 7 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

A woman was killed in West Pullman.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed, and seven others were wounded, in shootings Jan. 4, 2021, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was killed, and seven others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A woman was shot and killed in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked car in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street about 6:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in custody.
  • A 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. About 4:40 p.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot in the right shoulder, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
  • A 20-year-old man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 12:10 a.m., he was inside his vehicle at a stop sign in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue, when two males fired shots before fleeing, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his back and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he is in good condition.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

One person was killed, and another person was wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.

