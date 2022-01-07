 clock menu more-arrow no yes
7 wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday

In one of the attacks, three people were wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

A 13-year-old boy was found shot December 30, 2021 in Fuller Park.
Seven people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.
Seven people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

  • Three people were wounded in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side. About 8:40 p.m., someone in a black SUV opened fire in the 8800 block of South Princeton Street, Chicago police said. A woman, 41, was sitting in a parked vehicle when she was struck in both legs, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A man, 50, was struck in the arm while walking on the sidewalk, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Another man, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the face while standing in the doorway of a home, police said. He went to the Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition, police.
  • A 19-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was struck in his left leg by gunfire, police said. He was taken in Humboldt Park Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

