The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Crime

Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting suspect’s father released on bail

Robert Crimo Jr. faces 7 felony reckless conduct charges for sponsoring his son Robert Crimo III’s application for a state firearm owner’s identification card.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting suspect’s father released on bail
Robert Crimo, Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III, walking in to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan on Nov. 1.

Robert Crimo, Jr., the father of Robert Crimo III, walks in to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan on Nov. 1.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Robert Crimo Jr., whose son has been charged with killing seven people and wounding dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, was released Saturday from the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Crimo looked somber and tired as he appeared before a judge Saturday after surrendering to police Friday on seven felony counts of reckless conduct for sponsoring his son Robert E. Crimo III’s application for a state firearm owner’s identification card two years before the mass shooting.

During a 10-minute hearing, Lake County Judge Jacquelyn Melius set bail and ordered Crimo to turn in any weapons he has at his home and his FOID card.

Crimo’s lawyer George M. Gomez told the judge his client poses no threat, has no criminal record and has close ties to the community. 

In 2019, when Crimo’s son was underage and unable to do so on his own, he signed off on his son’s application for a FOID card, which Crimo III received in early 2020.

The younger Crimo, who previously had threatened to kill himself and his family, was then able to legally purchase the weapons authorities say he used in the Highland Park shooting. 

Announcing the charges Friday, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart called the father’s sponsorship “a reckless and unjustified risk” and said, “The system failed when Robert Crimo Jr. sponsored his son.”

Crimo III is jailed without bail on murder, attempted murder and battery charges.

Crimo Jr. has said in interviews that he didn’t think he did anything wrong in helping his son obtain a FOID card.

Robert Crimo Jr.’s arrest photo, after he surrendered Friday on reckless conduct charges.

Robert Crimo Jr.’s arrest photo, after he surrendered Friday on reckless conduct charges.

Lake County sheriff’s office

Contributing: AP

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin walked ‘unassisted’ despite medical claims, feds say
Grieving parents warn: Packed snow at side of elevated roads can be deadly
FBI files detail dropped investigation of clout-heavy Chicago-area union
The question that’s launched multiple Sun-Times investigations
Medicare Advantage health plans dodged auditors, overcharged taxpayers millions
Apple AirTags are a stalker’s dream device, lawsuit says
The Latest
A CTA worker was injured in a fall Saturday.
News
CTA worker falls from platform, lands in parking lot below in South Loop
The worker was expected to survive after falling to a parking lot below the platform, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Braves_Cubs_Baseball__1_.JPG
Cubs
Cubs agree to 7-year deal with Dansby Swanson
Swanson’s sends a message about the Cubs’ trajectory in 2023.
By Maddie Lee
 
Police say this person is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at Benito Juarez High School on Dec. 16.
Crime
Authorities name second teen killed in shooting outside Benito Juarez High School
Police also released photos of a person wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon at the Pilsen high school.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Time for the architects of this Bulls mess to step forward and talk
Bulls coach Billy Donovan proved to be a standup guy on Friday, answering questions that were out of his pay grade. But the fans and media didn’t need to hear from the construction foreman as much as the architects.
By Joe Cowley
 
St. Patrick’s E.J. Breland (13) grabs the ball in a scramble with Marist’s Mason Ross (1).
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 