Man charged with murder in January shooting in Austin neighborhood

Michael Cooper, 42, is accused of killing Walter B. Hughes III on Jan. 10, according to Chicago police.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

An East Garfield Park man is charged with murder in connection to a January shooting in Austin on the West Side.

Michael Cooper, 42, shot and killed Walter B. Hughes III on Jan. 10, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to calls of gunfire at 10 p.m. in the 400 block of North Laramie and found Hughes on the ground with wounds to the back of his head and buttocks, police said.

Paramedics took Hughes, 40, to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Cooper Wednesday in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

He was scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

