2 killed, 8-year-old boy and teen among 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

The fatal shootings happened in Lawndale and East Chatham.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were killed and an 8-year-old boy was among five others wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
Sun-Times file photo

  • An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Arthington Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the head and neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
  • Hours later, a man was fatally shot in East Chatham on the South Side. The man, 27, was sitting in a parked car in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue about 9:40 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
  • An 8-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Brighton Park on the South Side. The boy and a 19-year-old man were traveling in a car around 7:50 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them in the 2600 block of West 39th Place and someone fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the left buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 19-year-old was not injured.
  • Hours later, a 16-year-old boy was also shot while traveling in a car in Brighton Park. The teen boy was traveling in a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 41st Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the armpit and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Three others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy among six people shot in Chicago Thursday.

