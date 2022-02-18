 clock menu more-arrow no yes
15-year-old boy killed, 16-year-old boy among 6 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

Jamerion Wales, 15, was outside about 9:10 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Paulina Street when a black Chevrolet drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 15-year-old boy was killed an a teen was among six others wounded in shootings Feb. 17, 2022 in Chicago.
Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy among six others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • Jamerion Wales, 15, was outside about 9:10 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Paulina Street when a black Chevrolet drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Wales was struck in the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • Hours later, a 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The teen and the 25-year-old woman were standing outside about 2 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Elizabeth Street when a white Mercedes pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The teen was struck in the left buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The woman was grazed on her leg and refused treatment.

Four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

One person was shot in Chicago Wednesday.

