Woman and man shot after confronting gunman in their garage in Gresham

The two were in their home in the 8500 block of South Eggleston when they heard a noise coming from their garage early Wednesday, police said.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A woman and a man were shot early Wednesday after confronting a gunman in the garage of their Gresham neighborhood home.

They were in their home in the 8500 block of South Eggleston when they heard a noise coming from their garage around 3 a.m., Chicago police said.

A gunman in the garage opened fire when the man opened the door, police said.

The woman, 36, was struck twice in her arms and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The man, 43, was struck in his calf and listed in good condition.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody. No charges were announced.

