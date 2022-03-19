Man, woman dead in South Chicago murder-suicide

A man and a woman were killed in a murder-suicide Friday night after police responded to a call of a woman being held against her will by her boyfriend in South Chicago, authorities said.

The woman, 20, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A man, 30, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to his head, an autopsy ruled.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of a woman possibly being held by her boyfriend in the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue, police said. Officers called for a SWAT team after hearing five gunshots.

After the SWAT team stood by for several hours, the pair was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Their names haven’t been released.

