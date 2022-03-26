The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park

The teen girl was was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 26, 2022 06:17 PM
SHARE Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park
A 15-year-old girl was shot March 26, 2022 in Chicago.

A 15-year-old girl was shot March 26, 2022 in Chicago.

Getty File Photo

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The teen girl was was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the knee and was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago Heights man who left threatening voicemails ‘did not do so in a vacuum,’ lawyers argue
4 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago Friday
Charges pending against CTA worker seen on video allegedly shooting man at Red Line station
Boy shot and wounded by Sauk Village police officer after resisting arrest
Family, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters demand justice following killing of Aaliyah Newell
Person of interest located after man killed, teen wounded in shooting at Rosemont outlet mall
The Latest
Blackhawks_Golden_Knights_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks collapse in 3rd period, lose to desperate Golden Knights
A feel-good West Coast trip for the Hawks ended on a sour note in a 5-4 overtime loss, providing another reminder that rebuilding is the wisest decision.
By Ben Pope
March 26, 2022 06:23 PM
Iowa State v Miami
College Sports
NCAA Tournament: Miami’s Charlie Moore is on the move again. Next stop, New Orleans?
An Elite Eight matchup with mighty Kansas for a spot in the Final Four? Who would’ve believed it?
By Steve Greenberg
March 26, 2022 06:19 PM
Drew Smyly made his first Cubs spring training start against the Padres on Saturday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly makes first start of short spring training vs. Padres
Left-hander Drew Smyly threw two scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 2-2 tie at Peoria Stadium.
By Maddie Lee
March 26, 2022 06:07 PM
1346237333.jpg
White Sox
Gavin Sheets looks to build off ‘incredible’ first season with White Sox
Sheets is getting lots of work in right field this spring.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 26, 2022 06:04 PM
AP22085658273377.jpg
Nation/World
President Biden on Vladimir Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
Even as Biden’s words rocketed around the world, the White House attempted to clarify soon after Biden finished speaking in Poland that he was not calling for a new government in Russia.
By Associated Press
March 26, 2022 03:14 PM