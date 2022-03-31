Robber pistol-whipped and choked people inside Little Village bank: FBI
The man entered a Fifth Third Bank branch on Cermak Road on Tuesday and showed a handgun, the FBI said.
A man robbed a bank in Little Village at gunpoint Tuesday, pistol-whipping a person and choking another, according to the FBI.
The man entered the Fifth Third Bank branch at 2504 W. Cermak Road shortly before 5 p.m. and showed a handgun, the FBI said.
He wore a black hoodie, a black mask, red-orange pant, and white and black athletic shoes.
A photo released by the FBI shows the suspect walking through an office area of the bank, pointing a handgun.
No other details were released.
Earlier that day, three men robbed a Chase Bank branch about two miles away on Ashland Avenue.
The public can report tips — even anonymously — at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.
