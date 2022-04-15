2 people wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in Roseland

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were wounded in separate shootings early Friday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side.

A man, 37, was walking outside in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the legs and groin, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a man, 36, was shot sitting on his porch about a mile south in the 300 block of West 114th Street, officials said.

He was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He was in fair condition.

No one from either shooting was in custody.

