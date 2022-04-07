3 people killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

Three people were killed and four others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.



A man was shot and killed near the Concordia Place Apartments on the Far South Side around 9 a.m., Chicago police said. Officers were called to a person down and found the man, 18, with several gunshot wounds in the 200 block of East 130th Street. He died at the scene.

Minutes later, a man was fatally shot in a parked car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man, about 30, was in the 4800 block of South Loomis Street when a red SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire about 9:15 a.m. The man was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV fled south.

Around 10:50 a.m., a man was shot in his head in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Avenue, police said. The man, 37, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A man and a woman were shot while driving in the Lower West Side around 10:45 p.m. They were in the 2000 block of South Oakley Avenue when two people shot into their car, police said. The woman, 18, was shot in the arm and the man, 19, was struck in the abdomen. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least two others were wounded in shootings in the city Wednesday.

Nine people were shot, four fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

