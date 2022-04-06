The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Three men killed in separate South Side shootings in two hours

The shootings happened in Riverdale, Back of the Yards and Gresham — where a fire broke out near the scene of a shooting on Sangamon Avenue.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in the 7800 block fo South Sangamon, minutes after a man was shot and killed a couple houses down the street.

Chicago Fire Department

Three men were killed in separate shootings on the South Side within two hours Wednesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., a man was shot and killed by a viaduct near the Concordia Place Apartments on the Far South Side, police said. Officers were called to a person down and found the man, 18, with several gunshot wounds in the 200 block of East 130th Street. He died at the scene.

At 9:15 a.m., another man was shot and killed in a parked car in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man, about 30, was in the 4800 block of South Loomis Street when a red SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The man was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV fled south.

Around 10:50 a.m., a man was shot in his head shortly in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Avenue, police said. The man, 37, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

At the same time, a fire broke out in a home a few doors north of the shooting on Sangamon, Chicago Fire officials said. The blaze was extinguished. It wasn’t immediately clear if the fire was connected to the shooting.

Police reported no arrests any of the shootings.

