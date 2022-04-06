4 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Four people were killed, and five others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago.



A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said. They were in a vehicle stopped at an intersection in the 3200 block of East 87th Street when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire at 2:40 p.m. The man, 37, was struck in his head and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, 40, was struck in her shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Three family members, all above the age of 60, were found shot to death inside a home in Morgan Park on the Far South Side. The family members were discovered fatally shot inside their home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m., police said. Arteria Riley, 81, was shot in the right side of her head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Thomas Ann Riley, 64, and Ruben Riley, 61, were shot in the right torso. Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago.

