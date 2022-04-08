The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

4-year-old boy shot, man killed in citywide shootings Thursday

The child was shot in Gresham.

Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4-year-old boy shot, man killed in citywide shootings Thursday
Three people were killed and four others were shot April 6, 2022 in Chicago.

A 4-year-old boy was shot and a man killed in shootings in Chicago April 7, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A 4-year-old boy was shot and a man was killed in citywide shootings Thursday.

  • Just after 10 p.m., the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head area in the 8200 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said. Family members initially brought the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park but he was later transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.
  • Hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was found in the living room of a home in the 11100 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified, police said.

Three people were killed and four others were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.


Crime
Boy, 17, shot in Lawndale
The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said.
Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot to death October 24 in West Garfield Park.
Crime
Woman carjacked at red light in Loop
The woman, 53, was stopped at a red light in the 100 block of North State Street about 1 a.m. when someone opened her car and forced her out, police said.
Sun-Times Wire
 
A 4-year-old boy was shot Apr. 7, 2022, in Gresham.
Crime
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
Family members initially brought the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park but he was later transferred to Comers Children's Hospital and listed in good condition.
Sun-Times Wire
 
