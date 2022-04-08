4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
Family members initially brought the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park but he was later transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital and listed in good condition.
A 4-year-old boy was shot Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.
Just after 10 p.m., the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head area in the 8200 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.
Family members initially brought the boy to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park but he was later transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital and listed in good condition, police said.
Officials have not released any additional information on the shooting.
