The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Cook County sheriff’s deputy’s boyfriend and his sister hit with federal drug charges

Sean Dwyer and his sister Bridgett Massey are accused of conspiracy and cocaine possession. Dwyer also faces a federal gun charge.

By  Frank Main
   
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Sun-Times file

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Bridgett Massey as a Cook County sheriff’s deputy and Sean Dwyer’s girlfriend. In fact, Massey is Dwyer’s sister. His girlfriend does not face charges.

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy’s boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday.

Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Federal prosecutors said if Dwyer is convicted, they’ll seek to confiscate a 9mm Masterpiece Arms handgun, 9mm Walther PPK pistol, orange Dodge Challenger Hellcat and more than $85,000 that officers found last month in a home in the 10900 block of South California Avenue in Morgan Park.

On Aug. 17, Dwyer was arrested during a traffic stop in the 5300 block of South Morgan Avenue and officers recovered about 550 grams of cocaine, according to authorities. Sheriff’s officers and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents said they later found another 1.1 kilograms of cocaine in the California Avenue home, along with the two 9mm handguns. Dwyer didn’t have a state firearm owner’s identification card, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said a tip that Dwyer was living with the unidentified sheriff’s deputy and selling drugs prompted an internal sheriff’s investigation of the deputy, who was placed on administrative duty after Dwyer’s arrest. The deputy isn’t facing charges. The DEA had been conducting its own drug investigation into Dwyer, officials said.

Dwyer is facing separate drug and gun charges in Cook County Circuit Court in connection with his Aug. 17 arrest. After he was arraigned on federal charges Thursday, Dwyer was ordered held in custody until a hearing Monday. Massey was freed on a personal recognizance bond.

