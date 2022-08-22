Cook County sheriff’s deputy lived with man arrested on gun, drug charges, officials say

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative duty after a 51-year-old man she was living with was arrested on gun and drug charges last week, officials said Monday.

Sean M. Dwyer, 51, of the 10900 block of South California Avenue, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 5300 block of South Morgan Avenue during which the police recovered about 550 grams of cocaine, according to authorities, who did not name the sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff’s officers and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents said they later found another 1.1 kilograms of cocaine in Dwyer’s home along with two 9mm handguns. Dwyer didn’t have a state firearm owner’s identification card, officials said.

A tip that Dwyer was living with a sheriff’s deputy and selling drugs prompted an internal sheriff’s investigation of the deputy.

The DEA was conducting a separate drug investigation into Dwyer, officials said.

Dwyer was released from jail Friday after posting the required 10% of his $15,000 bail.

