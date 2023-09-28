The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

On his way out the door, top cop demotes commander who was working Sox park security during unsolved shooting

There was concern that John Spellman may have prioritized the interests of the team over the department and stalled in delivering McDermott’s request to pause the game, the Sun-Times has learned.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE On his way out the door, top cop demotes commander who was working Sox park security during unsolved shooting
merlin_115410496.jpg

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field after a shooting took place at the stadium during the Chicago White Sox games against the Oakland Athletic’s, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago’s former top cop acknowledged that play should have stopped after two fans were struck by gunfire during a White Sox game last month — and he blamed himself for the flat-footed response to the shooting.

But on his last day as the city’s acting superintendent, Fred Waller wielded the same sword he fell on and demoted John Spellman, the now-former commander of the patrol bureau who had been working security that night at Guaranteed Rate Field without the proper approval, the Sun-Times has learned.

Fifty minutes after two women were somehow wounded by gunshots on Aug. 25, Spellman informed Sox staff that Patrol Chief Brian McDermott wanted to “stop the game for public safety reasons,” according to a police report. 

Spellman had been serving as a security supervisor for At Your Service LLC, the firm that guards Sox park and is controlled by team executives, according to law enforcement sources.

There was concern that Spellman may have prioritized the interests of the team over the department and stalled in delivering McDermott’s request to pause the game, a source said. He also didn’t have the superintendent’s approval to work the security job, as required by a departmental order.

Spellman was sent to work as a lieutenant in the Morgan Park District, a police spokesperson confirmed. 

In an appearance last week on the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman Show, Waller wouldn’t comment on whether Spellman had been given approval to work for At Your Service. He also sidestepped a question about whether Spellman had disobeyed a direct order from McDermott.

“I don’t know if [McDermott] gave an order,” Waller said. “I think he told [Spellman] to stop the game. And in the communication of ‘stop the game,’ I think some protocols went into place as far as the White Sox and who they contact, Major League Baseball. 

“When probably the game should have been just, if not completely stopped, delayed. … We know that that did not happen, so I think there was some miscommunication.”

Scott Reifert, vice president of communications for the Sox, didn’t respond to questions. But he previously confirmed that Spellman worked for At Your Service.

Spellman’s demotion is the latest bizarre development in the aftermath of the mysterious shooting. 

In the recent interview, Waller said police still don’t know where the bullets came from and likely will never be completely sure. Both women have been interviewed, but no suspects have been questioned or identified, even though the police department has gotten help from the feds, Waller said. 

White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has insisted that he doesn’t see “any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark.” Waller said police are still using technology and looking at video footage to determine where they came from.

“I spoke to Mr. Reinsdorf and I know that he feels very strongly because he has to protect his brand,” Waller said. 

Fran Spielman contributed

Next Up In Crime
Woman shot during White Sox game breaks silence, says she didn’t bring gun into stadium
2 Chicago cops acquitted of battery, misconduct in shooting of unarmed man in Pilsen
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Off-duty Chicago cops robbed at gunpoint after leaving Pilsen bar
Chicago cop remains on the street after allegedly attacking his wife and threatening to kill her
Break-in reported at Gage Park migrant shelter
The Latest
School Board President Jianin Shi welcomes attendees during a school board meeting at Austin College and Career Academy in Austin, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Later in the meeting, he and the board were criticized for their plan to support Black students.
Education
Black community leaders call on CPS to fix achievement gap
A couple dozen Black leaders attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting to ask for a committee that would develop a strategy to help Black students academically.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Hubbard’s Ares Boelter (10) carries the ball against King at Gately Stadium.
Hubbard’s Ares Boelter plays the game of his life to beat King and clinch a state playoff spot
Hubbard’s defensive stop sealed a 26-20 victory. It’s the fifth win of the season for the Greyhounds, which is as many games as they’ve won in the last four seasons combined.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Anish Jethmalani (top) stars with Joey Slotnick (left) and Mitchell J. Fain in “The Lehman Trilogy.”
Theater
Highly involving ‘Lehman Trilogy,’ with just 3 actors, traces company’s slow rise and rapid crash
As the founding brothers (and many more characters), Mitchell J. Fain, Anish Jethmalani and Joey Slotnick lift Broadway Playhouse production to a very high level.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
Winter Navas, a recent arrival in Chicago, shows off a T-shirt he designed to help raise money for volunteers taking care of migrants at police stations.
Immigration
How much have volunteers been spending to help ease the migrant crisis at police stations?
For months, the care of migrants at police stations has fallen to volunteers. They want the city to offer them formal support.
By Michael Loria
 
Cubs reliever José Cuas, left, has earned manager David Ross’ trust in high-leverage situations. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ José Cuas, Drew Smyly becoming go-to relievers with traffic on the bases
Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay is expected to be activated on Friday for the final series of the regular season.
By Maddie Lee
 