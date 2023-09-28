On his way out the door, top cop demotes commander who was working Sox park security during unsolved shooting

Chicago’s former top cop acknowledged that play should have stopped after two fans were struck by gunfire during a White Sox game last month — and he blamed himself for the flat-footed response to the shooting.

But on his last day as the city’s acting superintendent, Fred Waller wielded the same sword he fell on and demoted John Spellman, the now-former commander of the patrol bureau who had been working security that night at Guaranteed Rate Field without the proper approval, the Sun-Times has learned.

Fifty minutes after two women were somehow wounded by gunshots on Aug. 25, Spellman informed Sox staff that Patrol Chief Brian McDermott wanted to “stop the game for public safety reasons,” according to a police report.

Spellman had been serving as a security supervisor for At Your Service LLC, the firm that guards Sox park and is controlled by team executives, according to law enforcement sources.

There was concern that Spellman may have prioritized the interests of the team over the department and stalled in delivering McDermott’s request to pause the game, a source said. He also didn’t have the superintendent’s approval to work the security job, as required by a departmental order.

Spellman was sent to work as a lieutenant in the Morgan Park District, a police spokesperson confirmed.

In an appearance last week on the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman Show, Waller wouldn’t comment on whether Spellman had been given approval to work for At Your Service. He also sidestepped a question about whether Spellman had disobeyed a direct order from McDermott.

“I don’t know if [McDermott] gave an order,” Waller said. “I think he told [Spellman] to stop the game. And in the communication of ‘stop the game,’ I think some protocols went into place as far as the White Sox and who they contact, Major League Baseball.

“When probably the game should have been just, if not completely stopped, delayed. … We know that that did not happen, so I think there was some miscommunication.”

Scott Reifert, vice president of communications for the Sox, didn’t respond to questions. But he previously confirmed that Spellman worked for At Your Service.

Spellman’s demotion is the latest bizarre development in the aftermath of the mysterious shooting.

In the recent interview, Waller said police still don’t know where the bullets came from and likely will never be completely sure. Both women have been interviewed, but no suspects have been questioned or identified, even though the police department has gotten help from the feds, Waller said.

White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has insisted that he doesn’t see “any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark.” Waller said police are still using technology and looking at video footage to determine where they came from.

“I spoke to Mr. Reinsdorf and I know that he feels very strongly because he has to protect his brand,” Waller said.

Fran Spielman contributed

