New details of Sox shooting: At least two shots fired and a bullet found in a fan’s hoodie. ‘I felt a pinch in my back.’

As officials continue to say little about a shooting that wounded two women during a White Sox game, a police report says at least two shots were fired and a bullet was found in the hoodie of a third woman.

“I felt a pinch in my back ... sure enough I picked up a damn bullet,” the woman with the hoodie said in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. “Still in shock ... but I am fine.”

One of the other women suffered two gunshot wounds to her right leg, according to previously undisclosed details from the report. One of the bullets traveled through her thigh and the other struck her calf and became lodged in her shin.

The other injured woman suffered a graze wound to the lower abdomen and refused treatment on the scene, the report states. It was not known if the bullet that passed through the woman’s thigh grazed the other woman and was finally stopped by the hoodie of the third woman.

Chicago police have released few details of Friday night’s shooting, though interim Supt. Fred Waller said Monday that investigators have “almost completely dispelled” a theory that the shots were fired from outside the stadium. Waller did not say how someone apparently got a gun into the stadium, where bags are searched and fans walked through metal detectors.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. during the third inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics. Responding officers said they found two victims in Section 161, a 42-year-old woman was gunshot wounds to her leg and a 26-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet.

The older woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she told officers she “heard a loud popping noise.” She stood up and “she observed blood coming out of her right leg,” the report states.

The responding officers said they learned, “upon further investigation” that the woman has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card. It was not clear how or why the officers found that out. There is no mention in the report of a gun being recovered.

The woman with the hoodie told police she heard “a loud popping noise when she felt an object that struck her. When she looked around, a live bullet was found in her hooded sweatshirt which was tied around her waist,” according to the report.

None of the victims and witnesses mentioned in the police report could provide a description of the shooter. The Sun-Times reached out to them and they did not return calls.

As police responded to the shooting, Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott asked the White Sox organization to stop the game “for public safety reasons” but the game was not stopped.

While some witnesses reported hearing a popping sound, many fans interviewed afterward said they were not aware a shooting happened.

A University of Chicago Medical Center doctor who was at the ballgame and who tended to both wounded women said she heard no gunfire and noticed no commotion coming from the crowd. Dr. Jeanne Farnan said a man came running up the stairs, waving his hands over his head and calling for security.

“I asked him if there was a medical emergency and he said, ‘Yes, there’s a woman that’s bleeding a lot,’” Farnan said. “I walked down about five or six rows and found the woman seated with her right leg up on the bench.”

Waller said the game was not stopped because police didn’t see any threat of an active shooter or “flare from a weapon.” He said officials didn’t want to “create a panic.”

Scott Reifert, the White Sox vice president of communications, said the decision to allow the game to continue fell completely to the police department, though he acknowledged that officials consulted with the team’s security personnel.

“It was determined that there was no immediate threat, and so the game proceeded,” he added.

