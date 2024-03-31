19-year-old woman killed, 4 others wounded in Austin shooting

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four others, including three teenage girls, were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Austin on the West Side.
The women and teens were inside a business just after 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Madison Street when a group began shooting at them and fled the scene, Chicago police said.
One 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 17-year-old girl was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
A 20-year-old woman and two other teens, 16 and 19, were struck in the leg and hospitalized in good condition, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown, according to police.
There is no one in custody.
