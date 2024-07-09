The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
One dead in Back of the Yards shooting

About 12:30 a.m., officers responded to calls of a person down in the 4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue and found a male laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said.

A person was found fatally shot early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

