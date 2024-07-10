Man shot to death inside Auburn Gresham home
Just before 11 p.m., the 18-year-old man was in a home in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
A man was shot to death Tuesday night inside an Auburn Gresham home on the South Side.
He was dead at the scene and police released no further information.
No one was in custody.
