2 hurt as shootout over stolen vehicle in Chatham ends in crash

A shootout over a stolen car ended in a crash Sunday morning in Chatham.

The incident unfolded about 8:50 a.m. when a 31-year-old man spotted his vehicle — which had been stolen — in the first block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

As the man approached the vehicle three or four males inside opened fire in his direction, police said. The man, who has a valid concealed carry license, fired back.

A 23-year-old man inside the stolen vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and neck in the exchange of gunfire, police said. He was in serious condition at Trinity Hospital.

The males drove off in the stolen vehicle, crashed and ran from the scene, police said.

Police said a male juvenile was taken into custody and sent to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with injuries from the crash.

Investigators recovered three weapons: one from a suspect, another found on the ground near the stolen crashed vehicle and a third from inside the vehicle.

