Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Oak Park physician found guilty of defrauding over $1.2 million in Medicaid funds

William McMiller, 69, owner of Dr. Bill’s Learning Center, overbilled Medicaid for psychotherapy and medical services that were never provided.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
An Oak Park physician has been found guilty of defrauding more than $1.2 million in Medicaid funds, prosecutors say.

William McMiller, 69, was found guilty Friday of theft of government property by deception, theft of government property by unauthorized control and vendor fraud, the Illinois attorney general’s office said. He is facing up to 80 years in prison.

McMiller is the owner of Dr. Bill’s Learning Center, which has locations in Chicago and Oak Park.

The centers offer tutoring services to children, clinical therapy and psychiatric services.

Prosecutors said McMiller and his niece, Jonise Williams, 39, submitted numerous claims to Illinois’ Medicaid program for psychotherapy and medical services that were never provided.

Williams pleaded guilty to vendor fraud and was sentenced to probation, prosecutors said.

The Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit opened an investigation after receiving a referral from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Office of the Inspector General, which noted that McMiller had an unusual number of service hours that he billed each day, according to prosecutors.

“Physicians who defraud federal health care programs not only waste valuable taxpayer dollars, but they also divert resources meant to pay for medically necessary care for eligible enrollees,” said Mario M. Pinto, special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. “HHS-OIG will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold fraudsters who exploit these programs accountable for their actions.”

McMiller will appear in court Feb. 29.

