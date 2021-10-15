Jed Hoyer hires Carter Hawkins to be Cubs’ next GM

President Jed Hoyer has started making his offseason moves, hiring Carter Hawkins to be the team’s new general manager, the Cubs announced on Friday. Hawkins comes over from Cleveland where he served as the Indians’ assistant GM.

Hawkins began his career in Cleveland’s front office as an intern and slowly began to work his way through the ranks as a scout before being named the team’s player development director in 2015.

“I am thrilled to bring Carter into our organization,” Hoyer said in a press release. “He has earned a fantastic reputation as a leader through hard work, open-mindedness, humility and intelligence.

“I enjoyed getting to know him throughout the interview process, and it quickly became clear that we share the same passion for team building. I look forward to partnering with him to build the next great Cubs team.”

The Cubs’ GM position has been vacant for nearly a year after Hoyer’s promotion to team president following the departure of Theo Epstein last October. Hawkins will be the 16th general manager in franchise history.