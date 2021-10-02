Trivia time with the boys of summer

Hey, I’m not going to deny it: Fall is my favorite season. Not just because of the baseball postseason (which I will be asking you about next Saturday), but because we wake up with a slight chill in the air and go to bed with a gentle coolness from open windows. And even if it rains, I’d rather be wet from rain than wet with sweat.

But our quiz today is about the summer and how our two teams did from June 21 through Sept. 21.

So here’s your hot Chicago Nine for this week.

1. Which White Sox pitcher had the most victories this summer?

a. Carlos Rodon

b. Dylan Cease

c. Lucas Giolito

d. Liam Hendriks

2. Which Cubs batter hit the most home runs?

a. Willson Contreras

b. Frank Schwindel

c. Patrick Wisdom

d. Javy Baez

3. Which Chicago player whiffed the most?

a. Ian Happ

b. Jose Abreu

c. Patrick Wisdom

d. Yoan Moncada

4. Which White Sox pitcher recorded the most strikeouts?

a. Carlos Rodon

b. Dylan Cease

c. Liam Hendriks

d. Kyle Hendricks

5. Which extra-special Chicago player had the most extra-base hits?

a. Ian Happ

b. Jose Abreu

c. Patrick Wisdom

d. Frank Schwindel

6. The White Sox had 42 summer victories. True or false: That total was more than each of these teams.

a. Indians (soon to be Guardians)

b. Twins

c. Tigers

d. Royals

7. The Cubs had the fewest victories in the National League this summer.

a. True

b. False

8. Pick the correct answer:

a. The Cubs hit more homers than the White Sox

b. The White Sox hit more homers than the Cubs

c. The Cubs and White Sox hit the same number of homers

9. Which Chicago team had more blown saves?

a. Cubs

b. White Sox

See you next week for some postseason baseball.

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Dylan Cease led the Sox with seven victories.

2. Patrick Wisdom went deep 18 times to lead the Cubbies.

3. Wisdom struck out 119 times to give us a summer breeze.

4. Cease led Chicago with 123 strikeouts.

5. Jose Abreu had 35 extra-base hits.

6. False. The Tigers had 44 victories.

7. True. The Cubs had 27 victories, one fewer than the Diamondbacks.

8. The Cubs and White Sox each hit 105 homers.

9. The Sox had 11 blown saves to the Cubs’ eight. V