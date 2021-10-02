Cubs keeping focus on winning even at the end of down season

ST. LOUIS — The Cubs have had a down season and as they head into their last game of the season on Sunday and a fourth-place finish, winning is still on their minds. Even after the trade deadline that saw the team’s three biggest stars and several key contributors be traded, manager David Ross has spoken about his desire to keep a winning culture in his clubhouse as the team tries to grow.

While the Cubs have brought in several new players over the last two months, many of whom won’t be returning next season, players like Willson Contreras, Nico Hoerner, Kyle Hendricks and others will be returning next season.

The Cubs have done a lot of winning over the last seven years and as the team enters a rebuild, keeping the winning at the forefront is their focus.

“I think everybody’s bringing it on a nightly basis,” Ross said recently. “That’s all you can ask for is the energy. The intensity. How they prepare. The mindset. It really has been very consistent. I think that’s what you want out of a Big League club and these guys are doing a really nice job with that, for sure.”

“I try to create a winning culture and to make that the priority around here no matter what. If we ever lose sight of that, then we’re not doing ourselves, the team or the organization justice. We’re trying to win baseball games. I think when you change some of the personnel, you understand, maybe you’re going to take back. But maybe we took a step forward in some areas too.”

But it’s not just Ross who wants to make sure the down season that the Cubs has experienced this season doesn’t happen again. The players who are returning like Hoerner and Contreras want to make the losing doesn’t become part of the Cubs’ DNA.

“I’m not sure how long [the rebuild] is gonna take,” Contreras said. “I wish I did. Like I said, I’m here to help this team to win in as many ways as I can.”

“We’re part of this organization, but we still have the winning culture that we’ve set in stone here,” Hendricks said this week. “That’s all we’re trying to continue to have. And again, I think you just got to focus on the positives and the bright spots. Those guys that really took advantage of their opportunities [this season] was super cool to watch and hopefully there’ll be a part of it going into next year.”

Even young players like left-hander Justin Steele who have been around players like Hendricks and want to be part of the Cubs’ next playoff team. While his path could be as a starter or reliever, he says winning is the only thing on his mind.

“I’m going to leave that up to them,” Steele said. “I want to help this team win ballgames. That’s where I’m at. That’s my mentality. My eyes are on a World Series. I want to win a championship.

“If that’s in the bullpen, if that’s in the starting rotation, I’m gonna leave that up to the Cubs. They’re going to use me in the best way that they see fit. But, yeah, I’m gonna go out there and try to get outs. I’m here to compete.”