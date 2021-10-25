 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jed Hoyer adds to Cubs’ front office, hires Ehsan Bokhari to be new assistant GM

Bokhari, 38, graduated with a PhD in quantitative psychology and MS in statistics from the University of Illinois.

By Russell Dorsey
Jackie Kinney/Marquee Sports Network

It’s been clear that one of Jed Hoyer’s goals this offseason was to reshape the team’s front office. After hiring Carter Hawkins to be the team’s new general manager, the team has continued to add new personnel.

Ehsan Bokhari has been hired as assistant general manager, the team announced on Monday. Bokhari, 38, spent the previous three seasons in the Astros’ front office. He began as Director of Research and Development in 2018 before being promoted to Senior Director, Player Evaluation a year later.

Bokhari was named Senior Director of Strategic Decision Making before this season.

The Cubs have now brought in a GM and assistant GM who both have experience in talent evaluation and player development – a trait Hoyer has made a point of emphasis during his hiring processes.

“I really gravitated towards player development,” Hoyer said. “And when I look at the final group of people I brought in, all of them had really extensive player development experience.

“I think ultimately, that’s going to be the key to this next wave of success is going to be how well we can take these players we traded for and get them to the big leagues. The players ... international signings, amateur signings, we know we have to do a great job in player development over the next three to five years.”

Bokhari also has direct ties to the University of Illinois where he was a visiting assistant professor of Statistics in 2014-15. He also completed a PhD in quantitative psychology in ‘14 and MS in statistics in ‘11.

His arrival fills the place of former assistant general manager Randy Bush, who moves to a consultant/advisory role with the team.

“I think the key to being disciplined in your processes is having great people that are invested in the vision where people are disciplined to their processes,” Hawkins said last week. “It’s about the people and getting everyone bought into that vision. When you do that, really great things can happen.”

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

CPS to pay $1.25M to mom of bullied student who attempted suicide in 4th grade, later died

Jamari Dent was 13 years old when he died in June, two years after his attempt to take his life left him with permanent brain damage. The Board of Education will vote on the settlement at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

By Nader Issa

Lightfoot booed at annual fundraiser for first union to endorse her 2019 runoff campaign

One person said Lightfoot was "booed off the stage" when she was introduced at the annual event at Plumbers Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., but a union official disputed that account, saying only "a couple of people" booed.

By Fran Spielman

Man sexually assaulted spa worker in Bridgeport: prosecutors

Jameel Ballard, 28, was ordered held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

By Madeline Kenney

Navistar to pay $52 million, reduce air pollution as part of settlement with feds

The agreement ends a case the government brought accusing the Lisle truck maker of violating the Clean Air Act.

By Brett Chase

Melissa Gilbert joins ‘Frasier’ actor in Chicago play

The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ alum will play a rehab therapist in the world premiere comedy.

By Darel Jevens

Blackhawks hope to transfer special-teams lessons to fix even-strength woes

With their 10th-ranked power play and fourth-ranked penalty kill surprisingly clicking, the still-winless Hawks want to apply what’s working there to all situations.

By Ben Pope