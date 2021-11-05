Cubs claim Wade Miley off waivers from Reds

The Cubs made their first acquisition off the offseason on Friday, claiming left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Reds. Miley had a good year in Cincinnati going 12-7 with a strong 3.37 ERA in 28 starts. The Reds, like the Cubs last offseason, are heavily cutting their payroll allowing Miley to walk for nothing.

The left-hander has pitched well against the Cubs throughout his career, going 9-4 with a 3.84 lifetime ERA against his new squad.

Miley, 34, had a $10 million club option attached to his deal he signed his two-year deal in 2019. The Cubs would pick up that option, adding a very reasonable one-year deal for a pitcher who has a consistent track record.

He could also be a valuable sign-and-flip candidate at next year’s trade deadline.

The southpaw joins the mix in the Cubs rotation for next season with Kyle Hendricks, Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson.