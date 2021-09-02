 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cubs 1B Frank Schwindel named NL Rookie of Month for August

He hit six home runs and eight doubles on his way to posting a 1.030 OPS last month. Entering the game against the Pirates, Schwindel had homered in three consecutive games.

By Jared Wyllys
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs - Game One
Frank Schwindel hits a triple against the Rockies on Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel was named the National League Rookie of the Month on Thursday for his red-hot August. He hit six home runs and eight doubles on his way to posting a 1.030 OPS last month.

Entering the game against the Pirates, Schwindel had homered in three consecutive games, including a three-run blast Wednesday that provided all of the scoring in the Cubs’ 3-0 victory against the Twins.

The Cubs claimed Schwindel, 29, off waivers from the Athletics on July 18 and recalled from Triple-A Iowa after trading Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees on July 30. Since then, Schwindel quickly has become a fan favorite with his performance at the plate and lighthearted personality.

Schwindel was hitting only .150 with the A’s when they designated him for assignment, and he batted .067 during a brief stint with the Royals in 2019. So it remains to be seen whether he will factor into the Cubs’ plans beyond this season.

This is the second time a Cubs rookie has been named Rookie of the Month this season. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom earned the honor in June, when he hit .260 with eight homers. Wisdom’s 25 homers this season are one behind Kris Bryant’s franchise rookie record.

Alzolay eyes rotation in 2022

Fresh off his first relief appearance of the season, right-hander Adbert Alzolay said he enjoyed pitching out of the bullpen but still sees himself as a starter in the long term.

Alzolay allowed one hit in four innings Wednesday against the Twins. He went on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring Aug. 14 and was moved to the bullpen when he was activated this week.

‘‘My main reason [for going to the bullpen] right now is to be able to finish the year,’’ Alzolay said. ‘‘It was either I’ve got two [or] three more starts and then I’ll be shut down, or I can come out of the bullpen and keep pitching through the whole month.’’

The Cubs are trying to monitor Alzolay’s workload because he has thrown 110⅓ innings this season, a few innings shy of his career high, including the minors.

Alzolay said he enjoyed the chance to help left-hander Justin Steele earn his first career victory as a starter Wednesday, but he still intends to be part of the Cubs’ rotation when spring training rolls around next year.

Manager David Ross left open the possibility that Alzolay might be called upon for a spot start in the next four weeks.

‘‘If we need somebody to have a start or we need to flip somebody sometime, we’ve got that option,’’ Ross said. ‘‘There’s no real set plan because we’ve got so many options with what he can do.’’

Contreras close to returning

Ross said catcher Willson Contreras (sprained knee) will make one more rehab start Friday at Triple-A Iowa before being activated from the IL. Contreras has been out since Aug. 11.

Infielder David Bote (sprained ankle) was out of his walking boot, but Ross said things with him are status quo.

Infielder Nico Hoerner (strained oblique) took grounders and hit in the cage.

‘‘All good signs,’’ Ross said of Hoerner. ‘‘He’s starting to progress back to full-level baseball activity.’’

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Sysco workers end strike in Des Plaines

The food service company has reached a tentative agreement with members of Teamster Local 703.

By David Roeder

CPS won’t administer COVID-19 tests at all schools until mid-September, officials say

Parents, students and educators who expected widespread testing at the start of the school year have been left frustrated by the delay and anxious about whether it would hinder early detection of case clusters developing in schools.

By Nader Issa

Elk Grove Village man charged with breaching Capitol told FBI he made ‘the biggest mistake going through the door’

Marcos Gleffe was seen in surveillance footage carrying a "TRUMP 2020 MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" flag, according to a criminal complaint.

By Tom Schuba

Latino advocacy group calls on Pritzker to veto new legislative maps because they are ‘hindering’ Hispanic voting rights

The Latino Policy Forum argues that not only did Democratic mapmakers fail to increase the number of Latino-majority legislative districts in line with population growth, they actually decreased Hispanic voting power in some districts.

By Rachel Hinton

The Supreme Court sanctions mob rule against women seeking abortions in Texas

The bounty is $10,000. That’s how much the State of Texas will pay if you sue anybody remotely involved in carrying out an abortion — even an Uber driver — and win.

By CST Editorial Board

Bears bullish on Jason Peters at left tackle

The nine-time Pro Bowl player shook off some rust against the Titans in his Bears debut last week. But the Bears were encouraged. "He’s just a savvy vet that’s still moving well," GM Ryan Pace said.

By Mark Potash