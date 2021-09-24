With faith in David Ross, Cubs plan to go shopping this winter

The Cubs are going shopping for players this winter. And any new players will be under a manager Cubs brass believes in.

Before Friday’s scheduled doubleheader with the Cardinals, president Jed Hoyer said he loves working with manager David Ross. In his second season, Ross’ job changed from trying to squeeze out one final run with a championship core using a different approach to his predecessor to piloting a team looking to the future after a franchise-altering trade deadline.

Hoyer has liked what he’s seen. More than liked, actually, even as the team’s goals have significantly changed.

“It obviously has been a trying year for a lot of reasons, and I think he’s done a really wonderful job these last two months of keeping these guys playing hard,” Hoyer said. “I think that’s a testament to him and the respect they have for him.”

That praise leads to another obvious question about Ross: his contract.

When he joined the Cubs to replace Joe Maddon following the 2019 season, Ross signed a three-year deal that’s up after next year. Hoyer said questions about an extension would be addressed further after the season, but it seems like Hoyer would want to get something done with Ross and avoid speculation about a potential lame-duck or free-agent skipper.

“I love working with him,” Hoyer said. “He is already an excellent manager and he has a chance to be really special in this job.”

Of course, Hoyer can give Ross a helping hand this offseason by re-stocking a team that’s almost unrecognizable from the one that began the 2021 season.

Though things are clouded by an uncertain collective bargaining agreement and pending labor talks, the Cubs have money to spend this offseason and a desire to fill more seats at Wrigley Field after the pandemic and dismantling of the on-field core. And despite some promising showings after the trade deadline from unheralded players that have taken advantage of their opportunities, the Cubs have numerous needs if they want to be closer to contention in 2022 after sending away franchise pillars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez plus All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.

While Hoyer didn’t give away his whole plan, it’s obvious the Cubs won’t be sitting out the market this winter.

“We plan to be really active in free agency,” Hoyer said. “We plan to spend money intelligently. I think that’s probably the easiest way I can say it.”

That news will probably be welcomed by Cubs fans, who are watching a team play out the string of a non-competitive season for the first time since 2014. To make things sting a little more, the Cubs welcomed a surging Cardinals team to Wrigley Field, one that looked dead in the middle of the season but has sped to the second wild-card spot and a postseason berth.

In 2014, however, the Cubs were bursting with top-shelf young talent that just needed shrewd free-agent signings to take the next step. This group needs more help. Hoyer said the Cubs are scouting the free-agent market heavily for pieces.

“There’s offseasons when free agency is something that you do a little bit of,” Hoyer said. “Obviously this year, we’re probably going to be a little bit more active than usual to fill out our roster because we have a lot more open spots. I think that’s the best way to say it. Obviously we’re going to be active in free agency, but we want to do it in a thoughtful, intelligent way.”

At least the Cubs think they have the right manager to steward those players.