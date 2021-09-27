Adrian Sampson makes his case to stay with Cubs’ pitching staff

There’s a lot of time between now and when the Cubs’ 2022 pitching staff takes shape, but in the past few weeks, Adrian Sampson has been making his case to be a part of that staff.

Sampson threw a quality start against the Cardinals on Saturday, capping off a month in which he has made three starts and allowed no more than two runs in each of those outings. He’s pitched successfully in relief, too, including 3 ⅓ shutout innings against the Pirates on Sept. 2.

“I love having the ball,” Sampson said. “I like having them pry it away from me, so regardless of if I come out of the bullpen or start, no matter what, I want the ball.”

Picked up on a minor-league contract in May, Sampson might prove to be the kind of reclamation project that helps lift next year’s pitching staff, whether he is in the rotation or coming out of the bullpen.

Before coming to the Cubs, Sampson pitched in parts of three seasons with the Mariners and Rangers from 2016-2019. Texas released him after the 2019 season, and Sampson didn’t pitch in 2020.

Since his Aug. 18 call-up from Triple-A Iowa, Sampson owns a 2.87 ERA and is averaging just over one baserunner per inning pitched.

“Every time he’s taken the mound, he’s given us a chance to win the ballgame,” manager David Ross said after Sampson’s start Saturday.

Sampson is “a pitching coach’s dream,” according to Tommy Hottovy, who called working with him “low maintenance” because Sampson is ready to pitch whenever called upon and in whatever role is needed.

He has shown that readiness since coming up from the minors, making four starts and five relief appearances, but Sampson’s long-term goal is to be a part of the rotation.

“I’ve started my whole career,” he said. “I know how to stay healthy, and I know the routine, the five day routine. I find comfort in that [...] It’s just something I know how to do, and I’m pretty confident in myself.”

Injuries have hampered Sampson performance as a starter. He needed elbow surgery in 2016 and dealt with back spasms two years ago. And in past stints in the majors, Sampson struggled with keeping runners off of the basepaths, something that he’s done much better with the Cubs so far.

Ross believes that his turnaround this season is Sampson trusting in his stuff and his gameplan.

“[He] knows what he wants to do out there, knows what he does well and sticks to that,” Ross said. “There’s a lot to be said about that, just having confidence in yourself and the pitches you can execute.”

This year, Sampson has held hitters to .130 and .167 batting averages with his sinker and changeup, respectively. That’s down significantly from his previous major league experience.

Time and more innings will tell if Sampson’s short-term success can last and if it can translate into a more defined role on the Cubs pitching staff next year.

Sampson is among several pitchers — young arms like Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele, and Keegan Thompson — who will be in the mix for the rotation next spring. However that shakes out when the time comes, Hottovy sees them competing against each other as a good thing.

“I think having healthy competition for spots is important,” he said. “I think it pushes guys through the offseason to be better. I think it pushes them to continue to want to improve.”

Though he still sees himself as a starter and wants to fill that role in the future, wherever Sampson lands in the Cubs’ pitching plans for 2022, he just wants to produce.

“Taking me out of the game is something that I want to make hard for the manager to do,” he said. “That’s always been my goal.”

CUBS AT PIRATES

Tuesday: Alec Mills (6-7, 4.83) vs. Mitch Keller (5-11, 5.96), 5:35 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Wednesday: Kyle Hendricks (14-7, 4.81) vs. TBD, 5:35 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM

Thursday: Justin Steele (3-4, 4.86) vs. TBD, 5:35 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM