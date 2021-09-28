Alec Mills’ rough September continues in Cubs’ loss to the Pirates

PITTSBURGH – September hasn’t been kind to right-hander Alec Mills and the results have shown that. Since nearly throwing a complete-game shutout against the White Sox, the performances that have followed haven’t mirrored his best performance of the year.

“I mean to be honest with you, I think this is probably one of the worst stretches I’ve ever pitched,” Mills said after the Cubs’ 7-6 loss on Tuesday. “It’s pretty frustrating.”

The night didn’t start smoothly for Mills as he gave up a first-inning three-run shot to Colin Moran to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

But the Cubs’ offense came storming back scoring three runs of their own in the third inning on RBI-singles by Matt Duffy, Nick Martini and Frank Schwindel. They added three more in the fifth with an Ian Happ RBI-single, a double by Duffy and Martini sac fly made it 6-3.

After taking the lead, Mills settled down after the first-inning homer and looked to be in control of the game. He’d retire 12 of the next 13 batters he’d faced, entering the sixth inning with a chance at a quality start.

“[Mills] kind of settled in there as he got going into the game,” manager David Ross said. “Looked like he was moving the ball in and out. Looked like the secondary stuff was working really well tonight.”

But that’s where things fell apart for the Cubs’ right-hander as he ran out of gas. He allowed the first three hitters of the inning to reach on a walk and two singles before Ross brought in lefty Adam Morgan.

After a sacrifice fly made it 6-4, Morgan surrendered a two-run triple to Hoy Park to tie the game. The Pirates would take a 7-6 lead later in the inning on an RBI-single by Michael Chavis off righty Trevor Megill.

“They jumped him there late in the game and got some runners on and tried to get the bullpen shut down,” Ross said.

Mills allowed six earned runs on seven hits over five-plus innings against the Pirates. The Cubs’ right-hander has a 7.82 ERA over his last five starts.

Cubs put Thompson on IL, Adam recalled

The Cubs put right-hander Keegan Thompson on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation before Tuesday’s loss, bringing the rookie’s season to an end. Thompson was 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 32 games (six starts).

Right-hander Jason Adam was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Thompson’s place on the active roster. Adam struck out the side on Friday against the Cardinals.

“He’s got a little bit of some shoulder stuff. After that last start, just a little bit of soreness,” Ross said. “I think we’ll probably err on the side of caution and shut him down.”