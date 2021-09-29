Cubs’ Nico Hoerner likely done for the remainder of the season

It has been a difficult season for infielder Nico Hoerner as the former first-round pick has dealt with a variety of injuries that have forced him to miss significant time. After missing 90 games this season while on the injured list, Hoerner has now missed five games since coming off the IL.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Hoerner’s season is likely over.

Hoerner has been out of the lineup since Friday as he’s dealt with what the team called general soreness. There was to be some soreness expected after missing so much time, but not to this extent.

“I don’t think we expected that,” manager David Ross said before the game. “I think you’re gonna expect some soreness. I think just the fact it’s lingering a little bit, and that the training staff and the player have a little bit of hesitation, makes us pull back.”

The Cubs expect Hoerner to be a big part of their plans in 2022, and being cautious to avoid a setback going into the offseason makes sense, especially with only four games remaining in the regular season.

“I think that’s kind of where we’re at with him,” Ross said. “Let’s not get to a place where we waste a lot of time in the offseason with trying to gain a couple more at-bats, a couple more innings at shortstop. Let’s be able to make sure we get him to see the right people, identify the problems and moving forward so that we can be playing for a championship and contention next year.”

Hendricks’ season ends in a no-decision

Kyle Hendricks finished his season with a five-inning performance in the Cubs’ 3-2 victory against the Pirates. Hendricks struck out five and allowed two earned runs, earning a no-decision.

The only trouble Hendricks faced came in the sixth inning after a leadoff single by Yoshi Tsutsugo and an RBI triple by Bryan Reynolds tied the game at 1. The Pirates would score a run off lefty Adam Morgan later in the inning to take a 2-1 lead. Catcher Willson Contreras got his starter off the hook with a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead.

Hendricks finishes the season 14-7 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 starts. He struck out 131 batters over 181 innings.

“Clearly disappointing overall,” Hendricks said of his season. “There was a good stretch there for a minute, but everything from the start just wasn’t up to par.

“I learned a lot. Every year, you learn a lot about yourself, and I’m just excited to disconnect for a little bit, get away, but then get back after it in the offseason.”

Giambrone in, Wisdom out

The Cubs selected infielder Trent Giambrone from Triple-A before the win Wednesdsay. Giambrone made his major-league debut in the game and got his first hit. He takes the place of third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who was put on the injured list.