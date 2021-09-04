Interim manager Andy Green says Cubs remain David Ross’ team while he’s away

Andy Green’s first day as the Cubs’ interim manager lasted only six innings. Green was ejected Friday for an argument with umpire Tom Hallion that ensued after asking if Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman made a legal slide into second base.

Back at the helm Saturday, Green said that his role for the duration of manager David Ross’ isolation from the team because of COVID-19 will be focused on in-game managing.

“He’s sending lineups in,” Green said. “They’re coming from him. He continues to talk to me, the trainers, to Tommy [Hottovy]. He’s aware and instrumental in every move that we have from activations to guys coming off the roster. It’s 100% his club.”

Ross was actively monitoring Friday’s game, and he and Green talked that night and Saturday morning. And not just about the Cubs. Green said Ross texted him a video of a play from Friday night’s Dodgers-Giants game that he wanted Green to show the players.

For now, symptom-wise, Green joked that Ross told him the only thing he’s struggling with is late-night snacking.

Green, who managed the San Diego Padres from 2016-2019, said he has no designs on pursuing another managing gig in the future.

“I don’t care, honestly, the position I sit in,” Green said. “If that day comes, great. I’m really content doing what I get to do daily for Rossy and for this club, and I’ve really enjoyed my time and job here.”

As the bench coach, one of Green’s typical day-to-day duties is helping monitor the progress of rehabbing players during pregame activities — a task he said he’s already missing and looking forward to getting back to.

Even though Green, 41, has past managing experience that includes the minor leagues, he seems to be forging a positive relationship with Chicago and with Ross.

“I’m pretty content in Rossy’s shadow. I have some fun there,” Green said. “He’s a blast for me. I think what you want in life is to be in a good spot with good people in a good city with a fanbase that cares.”

No more positive cases so far

Green said Saturday that there have not been any other positive COVID-19 cases in the Cubs clubhouse. He and other of Ross’s close contacts are being tested daily and will continue to test frequently for at least the next 3-5 days.

In the meantime, Green said that the increased safety measures that went into place Friday will continue. Some coaches were wearing masks in the dugout during Friday’s game, and Green said that will likely continue until doctors tell the Cubs that Ross and team president Jed Hoyer’s positive cases haven’t spread to anyone else.

Hendricks reaches 1,000 Ks

Kyle Hendricks fanned Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings in the first inning for his 1,000th career strikeout. The first of Hendricks’ career was against the Reds’ Chris Heisey on July 10, 2014.

Willson activated, in the lineup

Willson Contreras (knee) was activated from the I.L. Saturday and batted fourth against the Pirates.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Keegan Thompson was placed on the 10-day I.L. with right shoulder inflammation.

“Some shoulder fatigue for him has emerged,” Green said. “Nothing that I’m gathering from talking to Rossy, Tommy, and the trainers is in the too serious category.”